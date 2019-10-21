(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as investors weighed a pessimistic outlook for demand against signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Futures fell 0.2% in New York after dropping last week. Short-selling of West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.6% in the week ended Oct. 15 and has almost tripled since mid-September, according to U.S. data released Friday. China’s top trade negotiator said Saturday that progress is being made in talks with Washington, and that both sides are working toward a partial deal.

Oil has declined 19% since an April peak as the deepening trade spat between Beijing and Washington and the weakening global outlook dents demand. China’s economy expanded at the slowest pace since the early 1990s last quarter, data showed Friday. Kuwait expects to sign an agreement with Saudi Arabia to restart crude output from the neutral zone within 30 to 45 days, but even if production resumes, it won’t add to supplies because both countries adhere to limits agreed by OPEC and its allies, according to a person familiar.

“There is the usual negative overhang from the global growth narrative, which was once again highlighted by the weaker China GDP data,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader. “I’m not so sure the majority of OPEC wants to cut further, although compliance into 2020 at current levels seems likely.”

WTI for November delivery dropped 11 cents to $53.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 11:16 a.m. in Singapore. The contract lost 15 cents to close at $53.78 on Friday, capping a 1.7% weekly loss.

Brent for December settlement declined 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $59.23 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract fell 49 cents to $59.42 on Friday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.44 premium to WTI for the same month.

See also: Saudi Arabia’s Best Bet Is to Crash the Oil Price: Julian Lee

Short-selling of WTI has climbed to 114,709 futures and options, from just 39,948 in the week ended Sept. 17, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Net-long positions, or the difference between the long and short positions, shrank 8.8%.

Chinese officials are working on the text of an agreement on trade in close contact with U.S. negotiators, and have begun discussions on the next stag, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday. Still, the “phase one” deal described by Washington may not address many of the larger issues that initiated the trade war.

