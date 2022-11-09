Expect an upward trend for oil, especially if it can stay above US$90 level: Trader

Oil held losses on a challenged Chinese demand outlook and after an industry report pointed to rising U.S. inventories.

West Texas Intermediate dipped toward US$88 a barrel. Swelling virus outbreaks in China show the strain its COVID Zero strategy is facing, with cases in Beijing hitting the highest in more than five months despite the nation's program of lockdowns and mass testing. Wider markets fluctuated as the U.S. midterm elections offered up a mixed result.

In the U.S., the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported oil inventories increased by 5.61 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures, which also showed higher gasoline stockpiles. Official data from the Energy Information Administration follow later Wednesday.

Crude rebounded of late, with Brent crude futures rallying toward US$100 this week, after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to cut supplies. The International Energy Agency said on Thursday that the group may need to rethink its plans as they are damaging emerging economies. The world's main physical oil benchmark, Dated Brent, rallied back above US$100 this week.

“For now the market worries about fresh lockdowns hurting sentiment and demand, and together with the API storage report it has triggered some light selling,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. “Especially after the failed attempt to break higher through recent highs earlier in the week.”

Prices: