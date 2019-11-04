(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near a one-week high in early Asia trading as investors digested signals that a U.S.-China trade deal is imminent.

Futures in New York were steady after ending Monday’s session 0.6% higher. Chinese government officials are considering locations in the U.S. where leader Xi Jinping would meet U.S. President Donald Trump to sign a trade accord, people familiar with the plans said.

