(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $60 a barrel after a storm shut almost three-quarters of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude production, even as lingering supply concerns continue to dent the outlook.

Futures eased in New York after rising 4.7% last week. While about 73% of crude output was halted as of Sunday, some producers are preparing to return workers to offshore platforms as storm Barry weakens after making landfall. Still, the International Energy Agency said Friday that there was a surprise increase in global stockpiles in the first half of this year as cuts by OPEC and its allies failed to prevent the return of a surplus.

Oil has been buoyed by shrinking U.S. crude stockpiles and rising tensions in the Middle East, which has prompted the U.K. to start talks with its allies about beefing up their military presence in the Persian Gulf to deal with the rising threat to shipping posed by Iran. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is also predicting a less than promising outlook, warning on Thursday of a glut in 2020 on the back of surging American shale.

“The storm led to some concerns, but the disruptions are now priced in,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific Pty in Sydney, adding that the “Iranian situation remains tense.” Volumes are less than usual for this time of the day and that “does suggest caution,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate oil for August delivery fell 20 cents to $60.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:54 a.m. Singapore time. Prices added 1 cent on Friday, capping the biggest weekly gain since mid-June.

Brent for September settlement traded 17 cents lower at $66.55 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Prices rose 3.9% last week. The benchmark global crude traded at a premium of $6.46 to WTI.

