(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $71 a barrel as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines underpins an improved demand outlook in the U.S. and Europe.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed in early Asian trading after adding 1.9% last week to hit the highest level since October 2018. Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable meeting friends, going to workplaces, and attending large events, according to a CBS News survey, as U.S. daily air travelers topped 2 million for the first time since the pandemic began.

The U.S. benchmark is on course for a fifth quarterly advance, which would be the best run since 2010, as consumption improves while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ease supply curbs only gradually. Global oil demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels late next year, the International Energy Agency predicted last week, urging OPEC and its partners to keep markets balanced by tapping their plentiful spare production capacity.

Traders are also tracking talks in Vienna this week between Iran and world powers to revive a nuclear accord, potentially allowing U.S. sanctions on the nation’s crude exports to be lifted. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cast doubt on the chances of reviving the pact before Iranians elect a new president on June 18. Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline cleric widely tipped to replace President Hassan Rouhani, said that he’ll continue the negotiations if elected, but he won’t treat them as a major national concern.

Traders remain optimistic about the scope for further gains, according to weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Money managers have boosted their WTI bets to the most bullish in about three years.

In another positive indicator, Brent’s prompt timespread was 60 cents a barrel in backwardation on Monday, a positive pattern in which near-term prices trade above those further out. That’s up from 38 cents a week ago.

