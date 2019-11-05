(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest in six weeks as investors remained optimistic the U.S. and China are moving closer to signing a trade deal.

Futures in New York were little changed after rising 5.6% over the past three sessions. China is reviewing locations in the U.S. where President Xi Jinping would be willing to meet Donald Trump to sign the first phase of a trade deal, people familiar with the plans said. Optimism over a potential pact overshadowed an American Petroleum Institute report that showed U.S. stockpiles added 4.26 million barrels last week.

