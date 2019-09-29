(Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading following a report that the U.S. government was considering broadening its trade spat with China to encompass money flows.

Brent crude futures nudged up 0.3%, after a 1.3% slide on Friday to finish its worst week since early August. In the latest salvo in the trade war between the world’s biggest economies, U.S. government officials are considering caps on American money flows into China, a measure with major implications for billions of dollars in investments, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Keith Gosman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.