Oil clung to the gains from its biggest two-day advance since November, with prices continuing to fluctuate amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global consumption.

Futures in London climbed above US$70 on Tuesday, and were little changed near US$71 on Wednesday. Top crude importer China has brought its latest virus outbreak under control, though COVID-19 continues to make its presence felt in other big oil consumers, with Japan expected to announce an expansion of its state of emergency.

Oil has had a volatile August so far. The stellar year-to-date rally cooled in the first half of the month as concerns grew that the virus’s delta variant would hit consumption, while the Federal Reserve flagged plans to taper stimulus measures. Since then prices have recovered, with banks from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to UBS Group AG underlining bullish calls on the market.

“Now that Brent has reclaimed the US$70 handle, the question is whether or not it can continue to go higher,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “The blistering rally seen so far this week is unlikely to be maintained,” as COVID-19 outbreaks continue.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate lost 0.3 per cent to US$67.35 a barrel at 8:56 a.m. in London

Brent for October settlement slipped 10 cents to US$70.95.

Other key news: