(Bloomberg) -- Oil importers across Asia are racing to assess the risk of purchasing everything from Russian crude to fuel oil after tensions over Ukraine entered a potentially decisive week.

Traders and buyers of Asia’s favored oil grades from Russia, particularly ESPO and Sokol from the far east, are becoming increasingly wary of being caught up in possible trade restrictions should the OPEC+ producer be sanctioned, they said. While that outcome is less likely, market participants told Bloomberg that they were starting to reconsider procurement plans for April.

Last week, Sokol traded at its widest premium in two years as buying interest surged due to strong gasoline and diesel margins as well as a divergence in oil benchmarks. Traders will be closely watching the next Sokol tender, which closes Tuesday, along with the ESPO trading cycle that starts this week.

Crude from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi will be the possible beneficiaries should Asia shun Sokol and ESPO, traders said. Buyers will likely ask for more supplies from the kingdom, which are sold on a long-term basis, or turn to spot supplies of Murban from Abu Dhabi. West Texas Intermediate and North Sea oil are less viable alternatives due to the steep backwardation that discourages importers from sourcing crude from regions that take longer to ship.

Any sanctions or trade restrictions on Russia will likely send crude prices higher, an outcome that would not be popular in the U.S. and across the world. Oil has gained more than 20% since the start of the year as demand rebounded amid the reopening of economies, and any disruption to trade flows will only exacerbate the impact of rising prices on inflation and economic growth.

Apart from crude, Asia is also a big buyer of refined oil products from Russia such as naphtha, diesel and fuel oil. Russian naphtha exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse are an important source for much of Europe and Asia. Any restrictions on trade could lift prices and send the product on the same upward trajectory as fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

