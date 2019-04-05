(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the longest weekly winning streak since November 2017 after Venezuelan output dropped and on growing optimism that trade talks between the U.S. and China are making progress.

Futures fell for a third day in New York, but are still up for a fifth week. Power failures that plagued Venezuela last month briefly slashed the OPEC member’s crude output by half. China said a “new consensus” had emerged on trade, Xinhua News Agency reported, while President Donald Trump said both sides are making progress on a deal that could be “very monumental.”

Crude has surged almost 40 percent this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have limited their output to counter record production from U.S shale producers. Escalating tensions in Libya, as well as the possibility the White House won’t extend waivers given to buyers of Iranian oil are threatening to tighten supply further.

“The Venezuelan crisis and America’s consideration of additional measures against Iran have lifted oil prices,” said Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. in Seoul. The possibility of a U.S.-China trade agreement is also helping, he said.

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery declined 7 cents to $62.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7:32 a.m. in London. Prices dropped 0.8 percent over the previous two sessions, and are up 3.2 percent this week.

Brent for June settlement fell 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $69.18 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange after briefly topping $70 for the first time since November in the previous session. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of $7.06 to WTI for the same month.

Crude production in Venezuela was 890,000 barrels per day last month, compared with 1.23 million barrels in January, as blackouts across much of the country that began March 7 paralyzed oil wells and rigs, according to a Bloomberg survey of officials, analysts and ship-tracking data. The crisis is worsening and the risk of further output declines is increasing, analysts at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note Thursday.

China’s Vice Premier Liu He, who took part in the trade talks this week in Washington, said the two sides had “reached new consensus on such important issues as the text,” Xinhua reported. Still, President Trump said it might take four weeks to put together a framework for the trade agreement and two weeks more to get the details on paper.

