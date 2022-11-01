(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s suggestion that US oil companies are profiting from Russia’s war in Ukraine was “absolutely outrageous,” according to the trade group representing American oil and natural gas companies.

“The statement itself was outrageous, and I would certainly hope that the President would reconsider such statements in the future,” Mike Sommers, chief executive officer for the American Petroleum Institute, told reporters Tuesday on a conference call. “A number of API member companies who have joint ventures in Russia withdrew from those before the federal government mandated those withdrawals.”

Sommers on the call also reiterated points he made Monday that a windfall tax on oil and gas companies would actually discourage investment in new production at a time when the US should be encouraging more output.

