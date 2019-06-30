(Bloomberg) -- Oil raced higher after Russian President Vladimir Putin struck a deal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the G-20 meeting to extend output cuts for the rest of this year and potentially into early 2020, while the U.S. and China called a temporary truce in the trade war.

Brent futures were up 1.4%, erasing Friday’s drop of 1.4%. OPEC and its allies will most likely agree to curb production for a further 9 months when they meet in Vienna this week, said Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih. Delegates from other major producers gave their conditional support for an extension of the cuts which would go beyond the traditional half-year deals favored by the bloc.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold off indefinitely on further tariffs on Chinese imports to allow more time to negotiate a deal, adding to the bullish tone for crude. Ann-Louise Hittle, oil analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said she expected OPEC+ to agree in Vienna to extend production cuts through the second half of 2019, but added that the price outlook was still mixed.

“We expect demand to increase 1 million barrels per day in 2019, with a pick-up in the second half of the year after the weak growth in the first half,” Hittle said in an email. “However, this is at risk if the U.S. increases tariffs on its imports from China or other nations and global GDP weakens further.”

