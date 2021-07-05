First Look With Surveillance: Possible Volatility, No OPEC Deal

U.S. equity-index futures rose, and crude oil surged above US$76 per barrel, as investors weighed the potential for a more hawkish tilt at the Federal Reserve and worsening OPEC+ tensions over oil production.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index were 0.1 per cent higher after the benchmark index notched up another record on Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude rose for the fourth time in five days after the oil-exporters club called off another meeting to discuss United Arab Emirates’ opposition to an extension of output increase. News related to corporate deals buoyed European stocks.

The U.S. jobs report Friday signaled the economy is gaining steam but not at a pace that would prompt the central bank to taper stimulus quickly. Fed watchers awaited June Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes due Wednesday to gauge how far divisions among members have widened on the tapering time line. U.S. stock and bond markets remain closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

“Today’s public holiday suggests trading will be quiet, although the Fed story will very much re-emerge on Wednesday evening when investors pore through the minutes of the pivotal June 16th FOMC meeting,” ING Groep strategists including Chris Turner wrote in a note. “Before then, we expect much focus on the commodity complex.”

WTI oil continued its inflationary surge above US$76 a barrel with the bitter spat between Saudi Arabia and the UAE pushing OPEC+ to abandon its planned meeting and leaving the oil market facing much tighter supplies than had been expected. Brent crude rose above US$77 for the first time since 2018.

While the jobs report eased concerns about the Fed’s hawkish pivot last month, central banks around the world are beginning to pull back from from the emergency stimulus they deployed to fight the pandemic-driven global recession. For instance, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to pare back some stimulus at its Tuesday meeting despite ongoing curbs against a recent COVID-19 flareup.

Meanwhile, a gauge of China’s services industry slowed sharply in June following virus outbreaks in some parts of the country and weaker new orders. The survey shows a deeper downturn in services than the official non-manufacturing gauge released last week.

Shares in British retailer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc jumped 12 per cent to the highest price since 2018 as a takeover battle intensified. Investors will watch Didi Global Inc. when U.S. markets reopen after China expanded a cybersecurity probe.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell 5.3 per cent to about US$33,682, heading for the biggest drop since June 25.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

FOMC minutes Wednesday

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Venice on Friday

China PPI and CPI data released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent as of 12:29 p.m. New York time

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1866

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3856

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 110.91 per dollar

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.21 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.71 per cent

Commodities