Oil climbed after a government report showed U.S. crude inventories fell to the lowest since 2018.

Futures in New York rose as much as 1.3 per cent on Wednesday after domestic crude stockpiles fell 4.76 million barrels, according to an Energy Information Administration report. Additionally, inventories at the nation’s biggest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 2.8 million barrels.

Oil’s rally had paused this week after a run of seven weekly gains propelled prices to the highest since 2014. A flurry of diplomacy in Vienna has spurred renewed optimism of a breakthrough in talks to resurrect Iran’s nuclear deal. Meanwhile, France’s President Emmanuel Macron suggested the political tension around Ukraine could ease.

“Oil markets are walking a tight rope today as the specter of the Omicron variant appears to be waning in many parts of the world, encouraging countries to relax restrictions and boosting crude demand as a result,” said Louise Dickson, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst.

Crude futures, as well as other commodities, are in backwardation, indicating tight supply, and vital North Sea crudes are being bid at record premiums.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery rose US$1.05 to US$90.44 a barrel at 10:35 a.m. in New York

Brent for April settlement rose US$1.18 to US$92.00 a barrel

White House Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein said in an interview on CNN that releasing more crude reserves is an “option that can be put on the table as needed” to help tackle gasoline prices. That tactic, however, has had little impact so far, with motor fuel rising to the highest in more than seven years.

