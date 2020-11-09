Oil jumped by the most since May as news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough injected fresh hope that an end is in sight to the worst demand slump in decades.

Futures spiked as much as 11 per cent in New York alongside a broader market rally after a vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE prevented more than 90 per cent of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers. While coronavirus cases continue to surge globally the prospect of a widely distributed COVID-19 vaccine could jumpstart the fragile rebound in consumption.

“Even if cases are cranking right now and people have to lockdown for another month or so,” said Michael Hiley, head of over-the-counter energy trading at New York-based LPS Futures, “the reaction is there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

While a vaccine would be a big step for oil’s demand recovery, the market remains in a precarious position after the pandemic cratered demand and potentially permanently changed the way energy is consumed in some areas of the economy. Refining margins, which represent a telltale sign of how demand is coming back, remain at their lowest seasonally since 2010.

The price jump was magnified as those who were short were forced to close their positions on a rush, triggering a buying spree that exaggerated the impact of the vaccine news. The price movement was particularly brutal for so-called timespread, where traders bet on the price of oil at different points on the calendar.

“At a minimum, what today’s news has done is put a floor into the oil market, pushing short sellers away,” said Michael Tran, a commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC. “This is a significant step in the right direction, but there’s still headwinds at play ... the duration between now and when demand actually returns is still an open-ended question.”

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery jumped US$3.58 to US$40.72 a barrel as of 10:49 a.m. in New York

Brent for January settlement rose US$3.39 to US$42.84 a barrel

Energy stocks also rallied in response to the jump in the oil price. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Energy Index surged as much as 15 per cent, the biggest intraday gain since March. Oil refiners Valero Energy Corp. and Hollyfrontier Corp. rose more than 20 per cent.

The relief in the market was seen in the profits from turning crude into transport fuels. Gasoline cracks in the U.S. reached their highest since mid-October, while those in Europe also gained. Jet fuel was also gaining relative to the value of other transport fuels in Europe, Bloomberg fair value data show.

Prices had earlier rallied as Joe Biden declared victory in the U.S. presidential election and began preparations to navigate America’s pandemic-hit economy out of crisis, with potential shifts coming on a range of policies from fiscal stimulus to Iranian sanctions. At the same time, Saudi Arabia said that OPEC+ could extend oil cuts through 2022 as the group seeks to re-balance the glutted market.

A vaccine “would be the most meaningful type of mitigator to the situation,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said prior to the Pfizer announcement at a conference on Monday. “We’re still hopeful that vaccine is found and that vaccine or vaccines spread and hopefully mobility would be regained.”

Other oil-market news: