Oil in New York surged by the most since March amid a broader market rebound after the longest stretch of declines in nearly two years.

U.S. crude futures climbed as much as 5.9 per cent on Monday while global benchmark Brent also advanced, rallying along with equities and other commodities. In addition to more positive sentiment in financial markets, China has made progress in containing the fast-spreading delta variant, bringing local cases down to zero. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar declined, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

Crude is rallying amidst a general recovery in commodities and “the positive outlook in demand from China,” said Peter McGinn, a senior market strategist at RJ O’Brien & Associates LLC in Chicago. “There also appears to be some waning fears that the Federal Reserve would proceed with its asset tapering,” when it meets later this week.

Oil’s scorching rally over the first half of the year has run into stiff headwinds recently, and the broader virus resurgence may prompt OPEC+ to reassess its pledge to keep boosting output each month. The group next meets on Sept. 1. The market will also be looking toward the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium from Thursday -- being held virtually -- which may offer insights into how the central bank plans to taper bond purchases.

“We’ve seen quite some pressure in recent weeks with COVID dominating headlines again,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank. “So that could also explain a big part of today’s support. Bargain hunting and a spillover from the positive sentiment in other asset classes.”

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery gained US$3.48 to US$65.64 a barrel at 11:28 a.m. in New York

Brent for October settlement rose US$3.18 to US$68.36 a barrel

The delta variant has also weakened the oil futures curve. The prompt timespread for Brent was 44 cents a barrel in backwardation -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 92 cents at the end of July. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note that prices had “overshot timespreads to the downside, suggesting an oversold market.”

Other market news: