(Bloomberg) -- Oman’s government will tap capital markets for a fourth straight year to plug a budget deficit worsened by lower oil prices.

The Persian Gulf nation is looking to raise 2.4 billion rials ($6.2 billion) internationally and at home, according to a state budget plan published on the Oman News Agency. Borrowing will cover 86 percent of the country’s 2.8 billion-rial shortfall, with the remaining 400 million rials to be drawn from the country’s reserves.

After ending a two-decade absence from international capital markets three years ago, Oman has grown increasingly reliant on borrowing and fallen behind on efforts to reform its economy after oil prices collapsed in 2014. As a result, it’s become one of the weakest fiscal performers in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, with its debt as a share of gross domestic product more than tripling to near 50 percent.

The focus on foreign borrowing last year was to “avoid crowding out the private sector in meeting its financing needs, as well as to enhance foreign currency cash flows and reserves,” the Finance Ministry said in the budget statement. The remainder of the 2018 deficit was covered from reserves, it said.

Here are other highlights from Oman’s 2019 budget:

Deficit is expected at 2.8 billion Omani rials, or 9 percent of GDP, versus 2.9 billion rials in 2018

Revenue is projected at 10.1 billion rials, down from a preliminary estimate of 10.3 billion rials at end-2018

Spending is set to rise to 12.9 billion rials, compared with around 13.2 billion rials last year

The country’s external borrowing in 2018 accounted for 69 percent of its total funding, while domestic loans represented 17 percent

The sultanate, which was expected to raise $7.5 billion from debt sales in 2018, ended up only borrowing $6.5 billion in January as higher oil prices helped boost revenue. The country has raised $18 billion from the sale of dollar bonds since the start of 2016, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

