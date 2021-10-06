(Bloomberg) -- A Marathon Petroleum Corp. refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast is still gushing crude oil more than six hours after one of its storage tanks sprang a leak, according to Bruce Clawson, emergency manager for Texas City.

Workers at the Galveston Bay facility in Texas City are trying to control the source of the release, and there’s not yet an estimate for how much crude was spilled, according to the company, the largest independent U.S. refiner. As soon as the leak is contained, responders can start cleanup and repairs, the company said. No one was injured and the spillage at the 593,000 barrel-a-day refinery didn’t spread offsite.

A road running by the site was closed because of odors emanating from the spill, Clawson said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.