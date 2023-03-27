(Bloomberg) -- A major incident was declared after oil leaked into the water at Poole harbor in southern England.

Poole Harbour Commissioners, which manages the harbor in Dorset, said about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid were released from the Wytch Farm oil field. Perenco SA, which operates a pipeline at the field, confirmed a “limited leak” at one of its well sites.

“Perenco UK’s incident management team was activated immediately, the leak was stopped and booms deployed as an additional containment to protect Poole harbor,” the company said in a statement. “A clean-up operation is under way.”

