Plastics still will be a massive market for oil going forward: Andrew Lipow

Oil’s rally cooled as traders assessed a U.S. government report that showed declining crude inventories and rising distillate supplies.

Futures climbed as much as 1 per cent in New York on Wednesday before trading close to little changed. While domestic crude supplies slid to the lowest since January 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, distillate inventories edged higher. Meanwhile, a stronger dollar also reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

Crude inventories declining at a time when net petroleum imports are rising, “is a bullish sign, indicating that the delta variant isn’t impacting oil demand, at least not for crude and gasoline,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors.

Oil has had a volatile August. The stellar year-to-date rally cooled in the first half of the month as concerns grew that the virus’s delta variant would hit consumption, while the Federal Reserve flagged plans to taper stimulus measures. Since then, prices have recovered, with banks from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to UBS Group AG underlining bullish calls on the market.

The EIA also reported that stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, rose for the first time since early June. Gasoline inventories declined by 2.24 million barrels last week.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 7 cents to US$67.61 a barrel at 11:41 a.m. in New York

Brent for October settlement rose 54 cents to US$71.59 a barrel.

“Now that Brent has reclaimed the US$70 handle, the question is whether or not it can continue to go higher,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “The blistering rally seen so far this week is unlikely to be maintained,” as COVID-19 outbreaks continue.

