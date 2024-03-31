Oil market news: Oil steady after quarterly surge as spotlight stays on demand

Once oil goes above its 100-day moving average, it’s time to start getting long: strategist

Oil was steady following a first-quarter increase that was driven by better-than-expected demand.

West Texas Intermediate futures were near US$83 a barrel, after surging 16 per cent in the first three months of the year.

Unexpectedly resilient oil demand in Europe has helped drive prices, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

China’s industrial activity rebounded in March to snap a five-month decline, stoking hopes that oil use in the biggest crude importer might be on the mend.

Demand has been under a spotlight with strong consumption helping lift crude prices this year and contributing to a bullish outlook. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have also cut back supplies and offset the impact of increased flows from outside the cartel. The group is expected to affirm its current output policy at an online review meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The outlook for global demand remains “fairly bullish,” said Robin Mills, founder of Dubai-based consultant Qamar Energy.

Meanwhile, signs of cooling inflation in the U.S. are supporting the view that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates and this is bolstering oil prices, said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG.

Trading volumes are likely to be thin in the week’s opening session, with many economies including the U.K. away for Easter Monday.

Prices: