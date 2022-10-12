Oct 12, 2022
Oil May Sink to Low $60s If Deep Recession Hits, RBC Forecasts
(Bloomberg) -- In a deep-recession scenario, Brent may sink into the low $60s/bbl by mid-2023, according to RBC Capital Markets, outlining a trio of outlooks while noting that forecasting is challenging at present.
- In the blue sky, risk-on scenario, Brent seen at $115-120/bbl in mid-2023, RBC says in note received on Oct. 12
- In the weak-macro but constructive-fundamental scenario, Brent seen at $90-95/bbl
- “Nailing an oil price is an exercise in futility,” RBC says, reviewing market drivers in 3Q that included “macro madness, policy paralysis, light liquidity and tumultuous trendlines”
