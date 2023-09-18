Now is not the time to be adventurous in investing choices, so look at defensive stocks: Gavin Graham

U.S. stock futures fluctuated after Friday's selloff and oil neared US$95 a barrel, highlighting inflationary pressures just as policymakers prepare for interest-rate meetings.

In Europe and Asia, equities dropped sharply, mirroring the decline that took the S&P 500 down more than 1 per cent at the end of last week. Societe Generale SA slumped as much as 11 per cent after cutting profitability targets. Apple Inc. gained in US premarket trading, with analysts positive about early signs of demand for the latest iPhone.

A three-week rally in oil prices has pushed benchmark Brent higher by 11 per cent, complicating the task of central bankers around the world in their fight against inflation. The Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday will be followed by those from the Bank of England on Thursday and the Bank of Japan a day later.

“This week will be bumpy,” said Francois Rimeu, a fund manager at La Francaise Asset Management in Paris. “Pretty tough messages are expected from central bankers.”

Monday's subdued mood in stock markets matched the tone of a note from Morgan Stanley strategists, who said investors have turned more cautious. The team led by Michael Wilson said there's a growing debate among clients about whether a recession has been avoided or just delayed.

“The majority of investors we've spoken with are in the 'pushed out' camp and are of the view that 2024 is now looking like a more challenging year for risk assets relative to 2023,” Wilson wrote in a note.

On the outlook for oil, traders will be monitoring clues on prospects for global supply when Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman addresses an industry conference later Monday. Hedge funds last week boosted their bullish wagers on Brent and U.S. crude to a 15-month high. Brent has gained 11 per cent in three weeks.

Among currencies, the dollar weakened against most of its G-10 peers.

Fed Outlook

A resilient U.S. economy will prompt the Fed to pencil in one more interest-rate hike this year and stay at the peak level next year for longer than previously expected, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.

“A number of Fed speakers have taken a slightly more cautious tone recently, mentioning that risks have become more two-sided and talking of the ability to 'proceed carefully,'” said Credit Agricole strategists led by Jean-François Paren. “That said, it is far too early to declare victory, and the Fed will want to keep the possibility of further tightening on the table.”

In Asia, a gauge of the region's shares was dragged down by tech names. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 1.4 per cent, while China's CSI 300 Index erased losses as traders drew support from data last week that pointed to signs of stabilization.

Elsewhere, Chevron Corp. resumed full production from a liquefied natural gas export facility in Australia that suffered a fault last week, even as union members continued strikes at the site. That took some pressure off natural gas prices.

Key events this week:

Apple expected to release the iPhone's latest operating system, iOS 17, Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia issues minutes of September's policy meeting, Tuesday

OECD releases interim economic outlook report on the global economy, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Tuesday

Bloomberg Future of Finance Conference in Frankfurt, with speakers to include German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Tuesday

ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson speaks, Tuesday

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki speaks, Tuesday

Japan trade, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

U.K. CPI, Wednesday

Federal Reserve policy meeting, followed by Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, Wednesday

Bank of Canada issues summary of September's policy meeting, Wednesday

Bank of England policy meeting, Thursday

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel chairs panel, Thursday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday

Japan CPI, PMIs, Friday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday

Australia PMIs, Friday

China's Bund Summit, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone PMIs, Friday

U.K. S&P Global / CIPS U.K. Manufacturing PMI, Friday

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks, Friday

U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent as of 6:04 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0673

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2402

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 147.61 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9 per cent to US$26,946.88

Ether rose 1.4 per cent to US$1,640.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.34 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.69 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.39 per cent

Commodities