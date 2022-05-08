(Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed at the week’s open as investors weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian oil, a cut in official prices by Saudi Arabia and China’s ongoing lockdowns.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $110 a barrel after closing at a six week-high on Friday. The leaders of the most industrialized countries made the vow in response to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine after holding a video call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday. A similar plan by the European Union has yet to be agreed as some members object.

Saudi Arabia cut prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on consumption in the top importer. State-controlled Saudi Aramco lowered prices for the first time in four months, dropping its key Arab Light grade for next month’s flows to $4.40 a barrel above the benchmark it uses.

Crude oil has had a tempestuous year as Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor upended global commodity markets, lifting prices. The U.S. and the U.K. have already moved to ban Russian crude imports in response to the assault, but the weekend pledge by the G-7 will increase the pressure on Moscow further. The plan by the EU to follow suit remains under discussion.

