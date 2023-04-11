(Bloomberg) -- Former US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said that while oil prices could fall below the level preferred by OPEC, uncertainty in the global economy makes it difficult to predict.

“It’s really going to depend, I think very much, on the great uncertainty in demand,” he told Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power on Monday. “China may start growing again, increasing demand, but the West may go into recession, which would obviously suppress demand. I think we just don’t know.”

Read More: Citigroup Sees Oil Falling Despite OPEC Efforts to Prop Near $80

Moniz warned, however, that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been overdrawn and should be refilled if prices fall.

“If we had another major issue to deal with, we would be severely compromised with the current size of the petroleum reserve,” Moniz said.

--With assistance from Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.