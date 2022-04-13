(Bloomberg) -- Forecasters are divided over the impact that Russia’s attack on Ukraine will have on oil markets. They all see weaker demand growth than they did before the war started in February, while their supply outlooks have diverged dramatically.

The International Energy Agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries have published updated forecasts out to the end of 2022. All three have cut their demand estimates, as a renewed wave of Covid-19 infections send parts of China back into lockdown and as retail prices soar, spurred in part by fears of disruptions to supply resulting from buyers and shippers self-sanctioning Russian oil.

The biggest revisions were made by the EIA, which cut its forecast for global oil demand this year by more than 800,000 barrels a day. The OPEC group of producing countries trimmed its demand forecast by 400,000 barrels a day, while the IEA made a much smaller revision of just 260,000 barrels a day. To a large degree, the EIA and OPEC were starting to catch up with the big downward revision that the IEA made a month ago, though they still have some way to go.

Compared over the two months since February, the IEA has slashed its global oil demand forecast for 2022 by 1.2 million barrels a day, bringing it back below 100 million barrels a day. The EIA made no forecast cut last month, as the economic inputs to its demand outlook were finalized before the Russian attack. In contrast, OPEC analysts continue to see relatively little demand impact from either the war or Covid. Over the past two months they have reduced their global demand forecast for 2022 by just 300,000 barrels a day.

The current wave of the pandemic sweeping through parts of China could reduce that country’s demand by as much as 600,000 barrels a day this quarter, compared with last month’s forecast, according to the IEA, or by as little as 130,000 barrels a day in the view of the EIA.

There is greater agreement on the effect of economic sanctions on Russian domestic oil demand, particularly when viewed over the past two months’ of forecasts. The EIA and OPEC are both catching up with the cut to Russian oil demand that the IEA made a month ago. The OPEC analysts are, once again, more cautious than their counterparts in both the IEA and the EIA, cutting their Russian demand outlook by just 150,000 barrels a day, or 4%, compared with reductions of about 400,000 barrels a day, or 10%, from the other two agencies.

There are even bigger differences in the three agencies’ views on Russian oil production in the months ahead. While OPEC has cut its forecast since March, it now sees Russian oil production essentially flat at a little over 11 million barrels a day for the remainder of the year. Even so, that represents a reduction of 530,000 barrels a day from its previous forecast.

In contrast, the EIA and IEA see much bigger impacts on Russian production, even though there are, as yet, no widespread sanctions on the purchase of its crude or refined products.

While the IEA has rolled back about half of the initial hit to Russian production that it forecast a month ago, it still sees the potential for output to drop by close to 3 million barrels a day by the third quarter. Buyers in Asia have been quick to step in to snap up heavily discounted Russian crude shunned by customers in Europe and the U.S., helping to prop up export levels. But it appears that enforced run cuts at Russian refineries are starting to have an impact on crude production, as plants run out of storage space for unsold products.

For all their differences, the IEA and OPEC both see the world needing about 30 million barrels a day of crude from the 13 OPEC member countries, though that requirement will be reduced by any releases of crude and refined products from strategic storage. The EIA’s view is more pessimistic for the producers, with the need for their oil seen rising slowly from 28.2 million barrels a day in the first quarter to 28.7 million barrels in the final three months of the year.

With the group’s production estimated at 28.56 million barrels a day in March, the EIA’s forecast suggests that the planned release of another 120 million barrels from strategic stockpiles over the next six months may not be needed to balance the market. In the views of both the IEA and OPEC, though, the release of 1 million barrels a day from government inventories will take the pressure off OPEC producers to boost supply — that may be just as well as the group’s members added only 57,000 barrels a day to their production in March, about one-fifth of the amount they pledged at a meeting in February.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.