Oil pared gains as OPEC+ pushed to taper its record output curbs.

Futures in New York fell suddenly toward US$40 a barrel at around 9am local time. Saudi Arabia and Russia, meeting other members of OPEC+ in a video conference, said the alliance will relax its production cuts in August as demand recovers.

In the U.S., the American Petroleum Institute reported that inventories fell by 8.32 million barrels last week -- the biggest drawdown since December if confirmed by figures from the Energy Information Administration later on Wednesday.

Crude has traded in a tight range around US$40 a barrel in July as lower supply and expanding demand is balanced by nervousness over a pandemic that’s still raging in many parts of the world.

There are patchy indications of a market recovery, with sulfurous crudes in short supply and key swaps in the North Sea market -- known as contracts-for-difference -- signaling additional strength.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate have struggled to break far beyond US$44 and US$41, respectively, in recent weeks.

Prices of “US$41 on WTI and US$44 on Brent are huge numbers,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. “We need the EIA to confirm API’s stock draw before an attempt can be made” at breaking those levels, he said.

OPEC+ Meets

The 23-nation OPEC+ coalition, led by Riyadh and Moscow, will taper its curbs to 7.7 million barrels a day in August from 9.6 million currently, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak said on Wednesday at the meeting of the group’s monitoring committee.

Yet coalition members that didn’t fulfill their commitments to cut output in May and June -- such as Iraq and Nigeria -- will make up for it with extra reductions in August and September, the prince said at the start of the conference.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery were up 20 cents at US$40.49 a barrel as of 9:32 a.m. in New York.

Brent for September settlement climbed 16 cents to US$43.06 a barrel

CFDs in the North Sea closed in their strongest backwardation since February on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg fair-value data, pointing to supply tightness in some corners of the market

--With assistance from James Thornhill and Elizabeth Low.