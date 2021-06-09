Oil erased gains as growing U.S. fuel stockpiles and signs of wavering demand dampened the view that the world’s largest oil-consuming country is in for a tight summer.

Futures in New York slipped after rising as much as 0.8 per cent earlier on Wednesday. Domestic gasoline stockpiles rose by more than 7 million barrels last week, the most since April 2020, and distillate inventories also increased, according to a U.S. government report. At the same time, a rolling average of gasoline demand ticked lower for the first time in a month despite the country entering its traditional peak fuel consumption season last week.

“It’s a gigantic build to start the driving season,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. The decline in demand is weighing on optimism, he said.

Traders have been focused on the rebalancing in the U.S., where increasing vaccinations and further reopening efforts have put the country among the forerunners in the global recovery from the pandemic. Signs that such momentum is wavering comes at a precarious time for the oil market, with COVID-19 still raging in parts of Asia and Latin America and OPEC+ gradually bringing back output.

Even so, the Energy Information Administration report also showed crude inventories falling for a third straight week to the lowest since mid-February. Elsewhere, there has been strength in the physical market for Middle Eastern oil as Iran’s crude shows little sign of returning soon.

“The product inventory builds reflect refineries refilling inventories after drawdowns from the Colonial outage,” said Quinn Kiley, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly US$8 billion in energy-related assets. Despite the rise in refined products, “we’re now even further below the five-year average on the crude side, building a bullish set-up for prices.”

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for July delivery fell 7 cents to US$69.98 a barrel at 11:30 a.m. in New York

Brent for August settlement added 2 cents to US$72.24 a barrel

Weekly gasoline supplied, which the U.S. government uses as a proxy of demand for the fuel, posted its biggest decrease since February when the country was hit by an unprecedented polar blast. The four-week rolling average for that figure also declined for the first time in a month. Gauges of demand for jet fuel weakened, despite optimism around a steady increase in passenger traffic through U.S. airports.

Other market news: