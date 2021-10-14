Oil pared gains after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose by the most since March last week.

Futures in New York earlier climbed as much as 1.5 per cent on Thursday. Domestic crude inventories increased more than 6 million barrels last week as refineries decreased operating rates, according to an Energy Information Administration report. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute had reported a 5.21 million-barrel gain in crude inventories. Meanwhile, supplies at the nation’s biggest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, slid by the most since June.

Prices advanced earlier in the session after the International Energy Agency became the latest to say natural gas shortages are boosting demand for crude. Banks including UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. this week raised their oil price forecasts because of gas-to-oil switching.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery rose 55 cents to US$80.99 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent for December settlement added 51 cents to US$83.69 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.