(Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said it’s too early to say if OPEC and its partners will curb production when they meet for talks later this week.

Al-Falih said the size of cuts potentially needed by the market remains uncertain and all members of the OPEC+ group, which includes Russia and Kazakhstan, will need to agree for a reduction to go ahead. The comments come days after an agreement between Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the possibility of an output accord.

“It’s premature to say what will happen” in Vienna this week and whether OPEC and its partners will agree a output cut, Al-Falih said in an interview in Katowice, Poland. “We need to get together and listen to our colleagues, hear about their views on supply and demand and their projections of their own countries’ production."

Al-Falih’s comments walk back last month’s statements when he called for 1 million barrels a day of production cuts to ease oversupply concerns. On Tuesday, he said that Russia backs output curbs “in principle,” but signaled that divisions with Moscow remain unresolved.

Brent for February settlement gained $1.08 to $62.77 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange at 2:02 p.m. local time, after rising to as high as $63.58. It was at an $8.90 premium to New York crude for the same month. Brent was set to produce a so-called “death cross” on Tuesday, a bearish technical signal when its 50-day moving average falls beneath its 200-day average.

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery added 68 cents to $53.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after rising to $54.55 earlier. Total volume traded was about 66 percent above the 100-day average.

Al-Falih’s comments could be “more a message towards his Russian colleagues than to the market,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “For every barrel they don’t have to cut, someone else will have to, and they’ll make more money on it. It’s part of the whole negotiation process. It’s quite uncertain still what the outcome will be.”

Others OPEC members are still pushing for supply curbs. United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei reiterated that an output reduction is required. Iraq’s oil ministry said in a statement that his nation is seeking balance in the market.

Meanwhile, prices are getting a boost from an unexpected region. Earlier this week, Canada’s Alberta province announced that it would cut production by 325,000 barrels a day to help ease a glut in the region. The unprecedented step will reduce production of raw crude and bitumen by 8.7 percent starting in January until the levels of excess oil in storage are drawn down.

