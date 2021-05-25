Oil pared a decline as shrinking U.S. crude inventories offset concerns over the prospect of more supply flowing from Iran.

Futures moved up from session lows after falling as much as 1.2 per cent in New York on Wednesday. Domestic crude stockpiles fell to the lowest since late February last week, according to a U.S. government report. Gasoline and distillate supplies also shrunk. Meanwhile, traders are assessing talks between world powers to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran, which could pave the way for a lifting of sanctions.

Prices are also finding some support as the world’s largest oil consumer heads into its summer driving season that many expect will unleash pent-up demand from the pandemic. A key price spread in the market for U.S. crude is signaling that oil traders are bracing for a potential supply crunch.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July delivery dipped 17 cents to US$65.90 a barrel at 10:32 a.m. in New York. Brent for the same month lost 10 cents to US$68.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.