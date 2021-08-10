We believe demand for oil will recover and prices will move higher: BMO's Randy Ollenberger

Oil pared earlier losses after U.S. equities rose to fresh records and the dollar weakened, offsetting a government report that showed a smaller-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles in the wake of delta’s relentless spread.

Futures were down about 1 per cent after falling as much as 2.4 per cent earlier after the U.S. called on the OPEC+ alliance to revive production more quickly. The dollar weakened, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, after data showed consumer prices increased at a more moderate pace in July, reducing concern about an unwinding of some of the stimulus.

“The weekly report is slightly bearish for oil prices over the short term,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors. “We saw a lighter than expected crude oil draw, and exports that haven’t matched what we saw 12 months ago. All of that is a strong indication that delta is still having an impact on global demand.”

Prices were under pressure earlier in the session after the U.S. called on the OPEC+ alliance to revive production more quickly. The world’s largest oil-consuming nation has seen gasoline prices firmly above US$3 a gallon in recent months, putting pressure on drivers who are back on the road as pandemic restrictions ease.

The Energy Information Administration report also showed gasoline stockpiles fell with strong draws in New York Harbor as well as on the West Coast, but overall demand for the fuel slumped.

“Traders are reacting to the possibility of higher supply, triggered by the Biden administration’s calls for OPEC+ countries to reevaluate output,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for September delivery fell 68 cents to US$67.61 a barrel at 11:52 a.m. in New York.

Brent for October slipped 71 cents to US$79.92.

The coalition agreed last month to restart the remaining offline supplies in careful installments, of 400,000 barrels a day each month. The tentative pace seemed in line with the market, which has seen prices soften in recent weeks as the delta variant prompts fresh lockdowns in China and other key fuel consumers in Asia.

However, oil prices haven’t come down fast enough to substantially lower retail gasoline in the U.S., which have been at a seven-year high this summer and source of consternation for the White House.

“While OPEC+’s recent tapering helped stop crude’s ascent, for the White House that’s not enough,” said Bob McNally, president of consultants Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official. “The Biden administration is under enormous political pressure due to inflation, with galloping gasoline the most publicly visible and vexing.”

Other market news: