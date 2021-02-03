Oil pares rally after smaller-than-forecast U.S. supply drop

Oil pared gains after U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected, clouding the outlook for shrinking global supplies.

Futures in New York came off session highs after rising as much as 2.4 per cent on Wednesday. A U.S. government report showed domestic crude stockpiles fell by 994,000 barrels last week, compared to an industry-funded American Petroleum Institute report Tuesday that showed inventories fell by more than 4 million barrels.

Despite oil’s rally losing some steam, crude prices have remained supported and oil’s curve has strengthened this year amid signs of declining global inventories. Chinese stockpiles dropped to the lowest in almost a year, according to data provider Kayrros. Meanwhile, a draft communique from an OPEC+ technical meeting Wednesday “stressed the importance of accelerating market rebalancing without delay.”

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March delivery rose US$1.02 to US$55.78 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. in New York. Brent for April settlement gained 96 cents to US$58.42 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.

The marked firming in crude timespreads is occurring at both ends of the curve. Along with nearby spreads holding onto a bullish backwardation structure, the premium of WTI’s nearest December contract to December 2022 out has widened to nearly US$3 a barrel. Meanwhile, Brent’s December 2021-2022 spread has also rallied sharply above US$2 a barrel.