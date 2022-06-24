Oil pared its first consecutive weekly decline since April, with traders assessing the risk of a global economic slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate traded above US$106 a barrel. The US benchmark has lost about 2.7 per cent this week, putting prices on course for their first monthly drop since November.

On Friday, oil prices were led higher by a surging structure, a reminder of a still-robust physical market. In the Middle East, Murban crude was in a backwardation of more than US$10 over its nearest two months, an unprecedented value that indicates major supply scarcity.

Still-high refined product prices also pointed to a continued demand pull, suggesting that the recessionary fears that have weighed on prices for much of this week aren’t yet rippling through to the pump.

Oil’s rally went into reverse earlier this month on escalating concern over a global slowdown as central banks, including the US Federal Reserve boosted interest rates to quell raging inflation. Prices have sunk despite signs that energy markets remain tight in the near term as the war in Ukraine drags on and supply risks persist. Still, key timespreads remain elevated.

“The threat of recession-induced demand destruction looms large,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. “That being said, the consensus remains that the oil market will see high demand and tight supply over the summer months.”

Prices:

WTI for August delivery rose 2.3 per cent to US$106.64 a barrel at 1:49 p.m. in London.

Brent for August settlement added 2.1 per cent to US$112.37 a barrel.

In a sign of the current tightness, oil market backwardation, a bullish pattern in which near-term prices trade above longer-dated ones, has grown in recent days. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was US$3.77 a barrel, up from US$2.73 a week ago.

That in part reflects still-strong demand for real-world barrels. Cargoes for Asian buyers are fetching giant premiums to their benchmarks for August loading, signaling confidence in demand over the next few months.