(Bloomberg) -- Energy Transfer LP shut down a pipeline in Oklahoma City after it was struck by a road crew and began leaking oil.

The company cut flows of crude to the Centurion Pipeline on the city’s north side after it was hit early Monday by a contractor working at a subdivision. Energy Transfer is working “as quickly as possible to stop” the small amount of oil that continued to flow from the leak Monday afternoon, the company said in an email.

No one was injured or evacuated, an Oklahoma City Fire Department spokesman said in an email. Some of the oil reached storm drains, he said.

