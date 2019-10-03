(Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for its biggest weekly decline in more than two months as a continuing streak of disappointing economic data from the U.S. and elsewhere added to fears of a global recession.

Futures in New York dropped 0.2% and is on track for a 6.2% loss this week. A key measure of American service industry activity in September fell to the lowest since 2016, while the employment gauge registered its weakest print in more than five years. Saudi Arabia’s speedy recovery from the drone attacks on its vital energy infrastructure has also undermined prices.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sharon Cho in Singapore at ccho28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Serene Cheong at scheong20@bloomberg.net, Catherine Traywick, Carlos Caminada

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.