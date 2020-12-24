(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s exports fell by nearly a quarter in October from a year earlier, driven largely by a slump in global oil prices.

Exports fell to 57.8 billion riyals ($15.4 billion) from 76.8 billion riyals in 2019, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement on Thursday. Revenues from oil exports fell by 32.7% during the same period.

Below are some of the highlights from the October trade report:

Non-oil exports declined 0.3% to about 18.9 billion riyals, led by a slowdown in chemicals and related industries, where sales abroad dropped 12.5%

Share of oil in exports dropped to 67.3% from 75.3%. The average price of Brent crude oil during the month of October dropped by around 30% to over $41 per barrel from the same period a year earlier

China was the top destination for Saudi shipments, followed by India and the United Arab Emirates

Link to statement here

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.