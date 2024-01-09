Oil rose, extending a run of volatile sessions, as traders weighed escalating violence in the Red Sea and tighter U.S. inventories against a fragile market backdrop.

West Texas Intermediate climbed above US$73 a barrel after Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched more attacks on merchant vessels, though no injuries or damage were reported. The incidents — which have continued despite the deployment of a U.S.-led maritime force — are seen as a spillover from the Israel-Hamas war.

Prices also are getting support from the American Petroleum Institute’s report that nationwide inventories fell 5.2 million barrels last week. Cushing inventories are also expected to draw down for the first time in 12 weeks. WTI’s prompt spread has flipped into a bullish backwardated structure, signaling higher demand for barrels in the near term.

Crude has seesawed in a roughly $5 range for the past month as traders attempt to gauge the outlook for coming quarters. Turmoil in the Middle East, a shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field and production cuts by OPEC+ are buttressing prices, while demand forecasts such as Vitol’s are tempering them.

Meanwhile, the head of Asia at trading giant Vitol Group predicted that markets will be relatively balanced this year as demand growth struggles to keep pace with new supply from outside OPEC+. The call is similar to the Energy Information Administration recent forecast that supply and demand will be evenly matched in 2024.

Prices: