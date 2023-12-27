Shipping risk in the Red Sea is driving the price of oil higher, not supply factors: oil strategist

Oil retreated for the fourth time in five sessions as rising inventories at the key U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, partly offset a drop in national stockpiles to paint a mixed picture for demand. Traders also continued to focus on technical indicators that signal weakness for the market.

West Texas Intermediate held below US$74 a barrel after declining by 1.9 per cent on Wednesday.

U.S. government data showed that national crude stockpiles fell 7.1 million barrels, the biggest one-week decline since August. But inventories at Cushing climbed and are at the highest level since August.

Futures volumes have remained low during this holiday week, with trading activity below the 50-day average in the last eight sessions.

Crude has risen almost eight per cent since its December low as Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea forced tankers and other ships to divert on longer voyages, boosting costs. Despite a U.S.-led task force to protect the key waterway, nearly half of the container-ship fleet that regularly passes through the Red Sea is currently avoiding the route.

Prices: