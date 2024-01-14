Oil edged lower as the risk that airstrikes by the U.S. and allies against the Houthis would ignite a wider conflict and disrupt crude flows from the Middle East was balanced by a softer tone in wider markets as traders assess the outlook for monetary policy.

Brent crude traded below US$78 a barrel as equities dipped and the U.S. dollar gained, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Markets are on watch for clues on interest rates ahead of a raft of speeches by policy makers at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

The U.S. followed up the initial strikes against targets in Yemen with a fresh attack on a radar installation and also downed a Houthi cruise missile on Sunday. While the global benchmark was up more than four per cent at one point on Friday, it ended the session with a relatively modest gain of 1.1 per cent.

Global oil markets have been transfixed by the situation in the Middle East since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. The strikes on the Houthis were in retaliation for the group’s harrying of ships in the Red Sea over the last couple of months. The Iran-backed militants have vowed not to let up until Israel ends its assault in the Gaza Strip.

The price reaction suggests the market doesn’t, at this point, see a high chance that the evolving conflict will spread and endanger crude production and flows from the wider Middle East, which accounts for around a third of the world’s oil. Instead, the prospect of rising supply from non-OPEC countries and slowing demand growth are helping to keep prices rangebound. Trading volumes will likely be lower on Monday due to a holiday in the U.S.

“It is not our base case that U.S./U.K. strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and issues in the Red Sea will lead to a substantive upside in oil prices over the coming weeks,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Francesco Martoccia wrote in a note. “On the other hand, a possible escalation in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and/or Iran, which the market believes may result in supply disruption, or actually results in supply disruption, is a larger concern in the near-term, though also not within our base case.”

Still, the increased tensions in the Middle East are disrupting crude flows to a certain extent. At least three oil tanker owners, which between them marshal more than 350 vessels, said Friday they were pausing voyages through the southern Red Sea. More are likely to follow suit after advice from Western military forces that all ships should stay away from the area.

