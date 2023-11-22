Oil edged lower amid signs of another stockpile build in the US ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supply over the weekend.

Global benchmark Brent traded near US$82 a barrel after settling modestly higher on Tuesday. U.S. inventory figures due later on Wednesday will offer the next clue on the market's direction before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., after data from the American Petroleum Institute was reported to show a large increase in crude stocks.

Oil has been buffeted in recent weeks by indications that supplies are expanding, prompting speculation the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will extend output cuts or, possibly, deepen them. Citigroup Inc. has put the odds of a further reduction at one in five, while rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. put the figure at about one in three.

“Markets right now are finely balanced, they are not massively oversupplied or undersupplied,” Pierre Andurand, the founder of Andurand Capital Management, told Francine Lacqua in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Demand growth is very strong. The supply has been the issue, a lot more supply than expected,” he said, adding that the group may need to deepen output cuts.

An additional, collective cut by OPEC+ would raise prices by a few dollars, Goldman Sachs' analysts including Daan Struyven said in a Nov. 21 note, while cautioning such an outcome wasn't their base case. Morgan Stanley said it thinks a deepening of supply curbs is unlikely at this stage.

Widely watched timespreads show a weakening market, with the gap between the nearest two contracts for Brent and WTI in a bearish contango pattern — when longer-dated prices command a premium to nearer ones. Brent's prompt spread was four cents a barrel in contango, compared with more than US$1 a barrel in the opposite, bullish backwardated structure a month ago.

In the Middle East, Israel's cabinet and Hamas backed a deal that will free 50 hostages from Gaza in return for a four-day pause in fighting and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners. It's the first lull in a conflict that began on Oct. 7 and has killed thousands.

