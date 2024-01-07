Supply and demand from the U.S., China, and OPEC+ are the real drivers of oil markets: Rory Johnston

Oil dropped after Saudi Arabia cut official selling prices for all regions, underscoring a worsening global outlook and outweighing concern over Red Sea tensions and supply disruptions in Libya.

Global benchmark Brent fell below US$78 a barrel, after rising 2.2 per cent last week. State producer Saudi Aramco lowered its flagship Arab Light price to Asia by a more-than-expected $2 a barrel due to persistent weakness in the global crude market. Its pricing is the lowest since November 2021.

The kingdom’s price cuts are a reflection of a lackluster end to the year for crude, in which physical markets generally weakened. As 2024 gets underway, there’s been disruption to flows from Libya and continued attacks in the Red Sea, both of which could help propel crude higher. But Wall Street is expecting more challenges ahead for crude, with major banks already cutting their outlooks for this year.

“Supply disruptions and Middle East tension continue to provide some support,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “However, in the absence of escalation in the Middle East, we suspect upside is limited, given a fairly comfortable balance over the first half of 2024.”

Speculators took a bearish turn in the week to Jan. 2, ramping up short positions against both Brent and WTI, positioning data showed on Friday. The combined increase in bets on prices falling was the biggest since March according to ICE and CFTC data.

Traders will also be monitoring the annual rebalancing of the two largest commodity indexes over the coming days. Funds tracking the Bloomberg Commodity Index and the S&P GSCI are likely to sell about $2 billion worth of WTI in the coming days, Citigroup Inc. estimates, as the annual realignment of their portfolios takes place.

Prices: