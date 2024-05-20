Oil fell, hovering near three-month lows, as key market measures flashed signs of weakness. Still, futures have remained rangebound as traders await the next catalyst.

Front-month futures of global benchmark Brent settled below $83 a barrel on Tuesday. Prices have traded in a narrow range of US$5 this month.

“The lack of major, multi-quarter themes leads us to believe that range-bound volatility is likely here to stay,” RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts including Helima Croft said in a note.

Brent’s prompt spread narrowed to as low as 10 cents a barrel — the smallest premium for front-month contracts since January — signaling that supply is running ahead of demand. Additionally, the Brent DFL — a measure of Dated Brent relative to Brent futures — has turned negative, a sign of weakness in the physical oil market.

Still, Brent futures are about 7 per cent higher this year, supported by OPEC+ cuts, although prices have eased since mid-April. Crude’s price volatility has fallen to the lowest in five years.

Traders are now turning their attention to the producer group’s meeting in early June, where a rollover of existing curbs is expected. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue, with ongoing drone strikes on Russian oil refineries and another Houthi attack against a tanker in the Red Sea area over the weekend.

Meanwhile in the US, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it’s selling 1 million barrels of gasoline stockpiles from reserves, which caused gasoline futures to extend declines to session lows at about $2.49 a gallon.

While the sale is an attempt to lower gasoline prices during the summer driving season, analysts have said 1 million barrels is unlikely to make a significant difference in the East Coast region, which burned through more than 3 million barrels of gasoline a day last June.

Prices: