Oil advanced — after jumping more than three per cent on Wednesday — as supply disruptions in Libya and attacks in the Middle East ratcheted up tensions in the key crude-producing region.

Global benchmark Brent traded higher near US$79 a barrel in London, despite paring gains sharply intraday for a brief period. Protesters in Libya halted output from the OPEC producer’s Sharara and El-Feel fields, which together normally pump more than 300,000 barrels a day.

Traders also continue to watch the volatile situation in the Red Sea. Houthi militants claimed to have attacked another merchant ship this week. That came as Iran said explosions that killed almost 100 people in the central part of the country were carried out to punish its stance against Israel, though the U.S. said neither Israel nor itself were involved.

A renewed focus on geopolitics, both in the Middle East and Libya, has helped to reverse a bout of early-year gloom that weighed on oil prices. It’s threatening to reintroduce a conflict premium for oil, which fell by about a fifth in the previous quarter as rising production from non-OPEC+ sources including the U.S. threatened to outstrip demand.

Reflecting the fine balance between a slightly weaker start to the year and the geopolitics, Morgan Stanley cut its forecasts this week, arguing that non-OPEC supply will likely outpace global demand in 2024, but that OPEC+ cohesion will continue to keep prices relatively supported.

“Our supply/demand balance is slightly weaker than 2023 but not fundamentally different,” the bank’s analysts including Martijn Rats and Charlotte Firkins said in a note. “For the foreseeable future, we suspect that OPEC will still be willing to suffer some further market share loss to support prices.”

Prices:

Brent for March settlement rose 0.8 per cent to $78.87 a barrel at 8:45 a.m. in New York.

WTI for February delivery advanced 1 per cent to $73.43 a barrel.

There could be a potential $3 to $4 a barrel boost to oil prices from a prolonged and full redirection of flows due to disruptions in the Red Sea, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Daan Struyven said in a note. However, Brent should remain in a $70 to $90 a barrel range this year on elevated spare capacity and flexible supply from OPEC+, low recession risk, and opportunistic strategic-reserve purchases by China and the U.S., they said.

Elsewhere, the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.4m bbl last week, according to people familiar with the data. Government figures are due later on Thursday.