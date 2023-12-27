Shipping risk in the Red Sea is driving the price of oil higher, not supply factors: oil strategist

Oil retreated on signs the U.S. stockpile keeps building amid thin holiday volumes.

West Texas Intermediate slipped below US$73 a barrel after declining by 1.9 per cent on Wednesday.

The American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels, according to a report seen by Bloomberg, with levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, also expanding. Official prints on U.S. reserves, as well as gauges of output and demand, are due later Thursday from the Energy Information Administration.

Still, it remains hard to read too much into trading activity in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Futures volumes have remained low, with trading activity below the 50-day average in the last eight sessions.

Crude has risen about eight per cent since its December low as Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea forced tankers and other ships to divert on longer voyages, boosting costs. Despite a U.S.-led task force to protect the key waterway, carriers such as Hapag-Lloyd AG say they will still avoid the route.

Although “the attacks in the Red Sea are likely to keep markets on edge,” signs of inventory builds in the U.S. “may exert downward pressure on crude oil prices,” said Redmond Wong, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Ltd. in Hong Kong.