Oil edged lower in a choppy session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cooled recent risk-on sentiment by saying the central bank may wait to cut interest rates.

West Texas Intermediate fell about 1 per cent to trade below US$72 a barrel as traders shied away from risk assets and the dollar rose to the highest in almost three months, making commodities priced in the currency less appealing. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview aired Sunday that Americans may have to wait beyond March for rate cuts as the central bank assesses whether inflation is retreating in a “sustainable way.”

The rate concerns overshadowed escalating military actions as American forces attacked Yemen’s Houthis in the biggest targeting of the group since an initial operation on Jan. 11. Despite the increased shipping risks in the Red Sea, ample supplies have muted the geopolitical risk premium in crude.

“Supply still isn’t a problem for most despite the logistical hurdles, but profits will take a hit,” analysts at wholesale fuel distributor TACenergy wrote in a note to clients.

Elsewhere, a sizable amount of refining capacity is likely to be offline after a fire at the Lukoil PJSC facility in Russia’s Volgograd over the weekend, blamed on a downed drone from Ukraine. European diesel futures jumped as much as 1.8 per cent on Monday, the most in a week.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate fell 0.8 per cent to $71.73 a barrel at 10:54 a.m. in New York.

Brent for April settlement dropped 0.5 per cent to $76.93 a barrel.

Crude slumped last week — erasing most of this year’s gains — amid talks to pause the four-month Israel-Hamas conflict, though US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that an agreement isn’t imminent.