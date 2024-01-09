Oil dropped in another choppy session after a surprise buildup in U.S. crude stockpiles undercut the threat to supplies from recent escalations in the Red Sea.

West Texas Intermediate slid 1.2 per cent to settle near US$71 a barrel after swinging more than $2 throughout the day. Bearish sentiment spread after U.S. inventories unexpectedly swelled 1.34 million barrels, the biggest increase since mid-December. Inventories at the Cushing storage hub, the delivery point for WTI futures, drew down for the first time in 12 weeks, temporarily pulling the contract’s prompt spread into a bullish backwardated structure.

Oil had earlier rallied as much as 1.9 per cent after Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched more attacks on merchant vessels, though no injuries or damage were reported. The incidents — which have continued despite the deployment of a US-led maritime force — are seen as a spillover from the Israel-Hamas war.

Crude has seesawed in a roughly $5 range for the past month as traders gauge the outlook for coming quarters. Turmoil in the Middle East, a shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field and production cuts by OPEC+ are buttressing prices, while dehcpmand forecasts are tempering them.

The head of Asia at trading giant Vitol Group predicted markets will be relatively balanced this year as demand growth struggles to keep pace with new supply from outside OPEC and its allies. The call is similar to the Energy Information Administration recent forecast that supply and demand will be evenly matched in 2024.

Prices: