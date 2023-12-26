Oil retreated from its highest close in almost a month, with a new attack on shipping in the Red Sea underscoring why some vessels are avoiding the key route.

Global benchmark Brent traded near US$80 a barrel after rising 2.5 per cent on Tuesday, when it closed at the strongest level since November. Thin holiday trading volumes are leaving prices susceptible to large intraday swings.

The vessel MSC United VIII was attacked while en route to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, despite the U.S. and a number of other nations forming a maritime task force to deter such strikes.

The latest attack by the Yemen-based Houthi militants, together with U.S. strikes on targets in Iraq, are further signs that the Israel-Hamas war risks expanding into a wider conflict.

Timespreads have strengthened in recent sessions, with the gap between Brent’s nearest two contracts at 20 cents a barrel in backwardation compared with 4 cents a week ago.

Even so, oil remains on course for its first annual decline since 2020. There are widespread concerns about a glut next year despite fresh supply curbs from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. And both crude benchmarks are facing a so-called death cross, with the 50-day moving average below the 200-day counterpart. Some traders see that pattern as heralding further weakness.

Prices: