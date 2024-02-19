Oil held gains near the highest level in over three months after another Houthi strike in the Red Sea, with tensions in the key region for crude production and trade continuing to simmer.

Brent traded near US$83 a barrel after three days of gains. The crew of the Rubymar abandoned the vessel after the attack on Sunday evening, the first such evacuation since the Yemen-based group started targeting ships late last year.

While crude futures have been trapped in a tight $10 range since the start of the year, as signs of poor demand — most notably from top importer China — have been countered by geopolitical tensions and efforts by OPEC+ to trim output. However, the price difference between monthly contracts has been widening, indicating a more robust outlook in parts of the physical market.

“The market is in a bit of a wait-and-see mode for now,” said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC. “The next thing traders are looking out for is what OPEC+ decides to do at their next output policy meeting.”

The group and its allies will decide in early March on whether to extend output cuts into the second quarter. The curbs got off to a slow start in January, with data compiled by OPEC showing that Iraq, the group’s second-largest producer, pumped more than its quota. The nation will improve its compliance after completing a review of external estimates of its production, Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani said in an interview in Cairo on Monday.

