Oil held a gain as signs of a tightening crude market helped keep prices toward the top end of their recent range.

Brent crude traded above US$83 a barrel. Timespreads are signaling a more robust market while gauges at the delivery point for U.S. futures of Cushing, Oklahoma have also soared.

That came even as the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported a big increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. Official data is due later Thursday.

The absence of fresh drivers for oil has meant futures have taken their cue from wider equity markets lately, with prices influenced by the ebbs and flows of global stocks during earnings and the release of economic data.

Crude is trading near the upper band of this year’s range as investors juggle a subdued demand outlook for top importer China with rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East and disruptions in the Red Sea. In the U.S., minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed most officials remain worried about the risk of cutting borrowing costs too soon — a headwind for energy demand.

In the Middle East, efforts are continuing to ink a new deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Israeli Minister Benny Gantz said at a media conference. If a hostage deal isn’t successfully negotiated, the Israeli military will enter Rafah during Ramadan, he reiterated.

“Crude oil continues to build a floor above $75 in WTI and $80 in Brent, but for now upside remains curbed,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. “Nvidia’s strong result yesterday helped boost risk sentiment and the dollar is heading for its first weekly loss this year, potentially adding some additional support to crude and other commodities.”

